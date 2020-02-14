One more Azerbaijani wrestler wins victory over Armenian rival

+ ↺ − 16 px

One more free wrestler of Azerbaijan won the victory over his Armenian rival at the European championship held in Italy’s capital city of Rome, Apasport.az webs

Jabrayil Hasanov waging struggle in 79 kg weight category won the confident victory over the Armenian athlete Arman Avagyan in his third encounter.

The three-time European champion having defeated Nika Kentchadze (Georgia) and Omaraskab Nazmundinov (Romania) continued the successful series in 1/4 final round as well. This time he won the victory over the Armenian athlete with an 8:4 score. This victory carried forward to semifinal the captain of our national team.

It should be noted that Aghahuseyn Mustafayev (70 kg) also gained the upper hand over the Armenian Gevorg Mkheyan at the classification round held today.

