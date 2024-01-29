One of companies operating in Aghdam Industrial Park to launch its first export product this year

One of the companies operating in the Aghdam Industrial Park will begin exporting its first product this year, said Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev.

He made the remarks while speaking at a press conference dedicated on the results of 2023, News.Az reports.

Abdullayev emphasized that the company would present its product under "Made in Karabakh - Heart of Azerbaijan" trademark.

