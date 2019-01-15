One of Nagorno-Karabakh separatists flee to US



Armenia’s ex-MP Arakel Movsisyan (Shmays) fled to the United States with his family according to Armenian newspaper Zhamanak.

Movsisyan does not intend to return to his country, and he will permanently resident in the United States, the newspaper wrote.

“Movsisyan stated that in Armenia he has loans for 1.5 million dollars and, in order to pay off these loans, I decided to sell my store and wedding palace. He fled to the US in order to escape from paying debts,” according to the newspaper.

Movsisyan participated in the occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region and surrounding districts of Azerbaijan.

