One of nature's most surreal phenomena: Northern lights

One of nature's most surreal phenomena: Northern lights

+ ↺ − 16 px

The aurora borealis is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, Feb. 28, 2019.

REUTERS PHOTO The northern lights are seen in the evening above the ash plume of Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano, April 22, 2010.

REUTERS PHOTO

The aurora borealis fills the sky during the 1,000-kilometer-long (621-mile-long) Finnmarkslopet, the world's northernmost sled dog race, in Finnmark county, northern Norway, March 13, 2011.

REUTERS PHOTO

The glow of the aurora borealis is seen on the horizon in the Kawartha Lakes region, southern Ontario, Canada, Feb. 23, 2015.

REUTERS PHOTO

A general view of the aurora borealis near Tromsoe, northern Norway, Jan. 25, 2012.

REUTERS PHOTO

The northern lights are seen over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik, Norway, Sept. 30, 2014.

REUTERS PHOTO

The aurora borealis illuminates the sky of the Lapland region, in Inari, Finland, Dec. 25, 2017.

REUTERS PHOTO

The northern lights are seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, Feb. 28, 2019.

REUTERS PHOTO

The aurora borealis is seen in the sky over Arctic Snowhotel in Rovaniemi, Finland, Feb. 28, 2019.

REUTERS PHOTO

The aurora borealis is seen over the sky near Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland, March 14, 2018.

REUTERS PHOTO

An aurora is seen in the sky in Rovaniemi, Finland, Sept. 13, 2020.

Northern Lights display illuminates Finnish skies in Rovaniemi

REUTERS PHOTO

News.Az













News.Az