One of the issues that needs to be clarified with the Armenian side is the issue of communications with Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan – Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, News.az reports.

"I am very delighted to see you again. I am pleased that you are visiting us after our meeting in Brussels. It has been two weeks since the trilateral meeting, which was very constructive and produced good results and achievements. I would like to thank President Charles Michel for his efforts and for creating an atmosphere that has allowed us the opportunity to discuss very important issues and agree on the beginning of the normalization process. I think that it was the starting point because we have agreed to establish border commissions and, at the same time, working groups on a peace agreement. We have talked about this before, and as you know, after the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan's position has always been that we should start negotiations around a peace agreement. I think the official starting point was in Brussels on 6 April. Since then, we have been working, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been working, and my administration has been in contact with your team, so we are ready to start, as we agreed. I think it is important that we continue this progress and that both sides adhere to the agreements reached," said the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that one of the issues that needs to be clarified with the Armenian side is the issue of communications with Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic: "I mean both railway and highway. As for the railway, I informed President Michel that we have built more than 60 kilometers of the railway in Azerbaijan and will complete the construction next year. Unfortunately, they have not yet started working on the feasibility study in Armenia, which indicates that the process can be delayed."

News.Az