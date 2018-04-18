One of Yerevan metro stations closed for the last three days

The metro trains do not stop at Marshal Baghramyan station in downtown Yerevan for the last three days, municipality said in a statement.

As to the reason of the closure, the municipality cited “technical problems”, news.am reports.

The presidential residence and the building of the Armenian National Assembly are located near the metro station.

Protest actions against Serzh Sargsyan’s election as a Prime Minister continue since April 13. The demonstrators led by “My Step” initiative leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan have been blocking streets and squares in Yerevan. Over 40 people were injured in clashes with police. Several dozens were apprehended.

Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister by a 77-17 vote during a special session of parliament on Tuesday.

