One year passes since Armenia’s another missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja

One year has passed since the Armenian Armed Forces launched another missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Gaja city during the Second Karabakh War.

Azerbaijan’s second-largest city was hit by a ballistic missile on October 11, 2020, at around 02.00 am.

Thus, despite the announcement of the humanitarian ceasefire on October 10, the Armenian army continued to intensively fire on Azerbaijani settlements.

Armenia once again targeted civilians in the ancient city of Ganja. Nine people, including four women, were killed, and 35 were wounded as a result of the rocket attack on apartment buildings. One of the injured later died at the hospital.

Moreover, over 10 apartment buildings and more than 100 different facilities were damaged.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has launched a criminal case under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code in connection with the shelling of Ganja.

The moment of the rocket fire on Ganja was recorded by the surveillance camera of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

During the Second Karabakh War, the Armenian Armed Forces attacked Ganja 5 times (October 4, 5, 8, 11, 17) with rockets and heavy artillery. As a result, 26 people were killed, and 175 others were injured. Civilian infrastructure and vehicles in the city were severely damaged.

A total of 93 civilians, including 12 children and 27 women, were killed and 454 others were injured.

News.Az