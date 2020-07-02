Online conference "Azerbaijan-Israel Strategic Partnership" held

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first online conference "Azerbaijan-Israel Strategic Partnership" during the coronavirus pandemic was held with the organization and support of the "Azerbaijan House in Israel" and on the initiative of the head of the Azerbaijan-Israel Friendship Inter-Parliamentary Commission, deputy of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Anatoly Rafailov.

Opening the conference, executive director of "Azerbaijan House in Israel", head of the Israeli representation of the Baku International Multicultural Center in Israel, moderator of the online conference Arye Gut said that regardless of who is in power in Israel, Azerbaijani-Israeli relations are positive, political dialogue at the highest level, and these relations represent a real strategic partnership today, News.Az reports.

"Azerbaijan-Israeli trade cooperation is flourishing and makes almost $3.5 billion. Previously focused on the oil and gas industry, it now extends to other segments of the economy, including agriculture, high-tech, healthcare, military, and technical cooperation. Israel is one of the main buyers of Azerbaijani oil in the world market," the Israeli expert noted.

Head of the Azerbaijan-Israeli inter-parliamentary friendship commission, MP Anatoly Rafailov said that Azerbaijan-Israeli relations are an example for many countries.

Knesset deputy of Yesh Atid-Telem Party Andrey Kozhinov noted in his speech at the conference that currently, friendly and very trustworthy cooperation and partnership relations between the State of Israel and Azerbaijan represent a true and ideal model for many countries of the world.

"In the hardest times, these countries have always been together, always provided mutual support to each other. One of the main reasons for strong relations is the factor of the human bridge - long and close brotherly friendship between Azerbaijanis and 25 thousand Jewish community living in Azerbaijan for more than 2600 years. And today, in the difficult period of the pandemic, Israel and Azerbaijan continue to provide assistance and support to each other," Knesset MP Andrey Kozhinov said.

Deputy of the Milli Majlis, member of the working group on Azerbaijani-Israeli inter-parliamentary relations Ramin Mammadov noted that the relations between the countries have a certain uniqueness.

"By the example of our countries, the world community was convinced of the possibility of building strong relations between Israel and the country where the majority of the population professes Islam. Another feature of our relations is the mobility and efficiency of diaspora organizations. By the way, Israel is the only country where representatives of the title nation consider themselves as activists of the Azerbaijani diaspora. The creation and further activity of Az-Iz organization have played a decisive role in this process. The intensity of contacts between officials, business elites of both countries give full grounds to assume the acceleration and deepening of relations between Azerbaijan and Israel", R. Mammadov emphasized.

News.Az