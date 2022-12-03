OPEC+ members expected to meet online on December 4

+ ↺ − 16 px

OPEC+ member-states will most likely hold a meeting on December 4 in a videoconference format, two sources in the delegations told TASS.

"I think the meeting will be online," one of the sources said. Another source also expressed the opinion that the alliance meeting will take place online.

The OPEC meeting scheduled for December 3 may also be held in the videoconference format, one of the TASS sources stressed.

The OPEC+ participants agreed at their previous meeting, the first one held in Vienna offline since spring 2020, that the next meeting will also be in the in-person format on December 4 in Vienna.

News.Az