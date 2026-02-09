OpenAI eyes AI-powered earbuds for consumer hardware debut

OpenAI is planning an announcement later this year, while shipments of the earbuds are expected to begin in early 2027, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A more advanced, smartphone-like AI device is reportedly facing delays due to component shortages and rising production costs, prompting the company to prioritise a simpler hardware product first.

The earbuds have reportedly been referenced in a patent filing in China linked to OpenAI, indicating early development work focused on audio-based consumer hardware.

OpenAI’s first consumer device is being developed in collaboration with former Apple design chief Jony Ive, with the project entering the prototyping stage in 2025. Ive has previously suggested that the device could arrive in less than two years. OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has also said that the latest prototype feels simple and well-designed, following earlier versions that failed to provide an intuitive user experience. Both have indicated that the overall design direction has now been finalised.

According to the report, OpenAI is considering launching a basic pair of AI-powered earbuds before moving on to a more advanced AI device. This strategy would allow the company to enter the hardware market with lower costs and fewer technical challenges.

The earbuds are expected to function mainly as a hands-free interface to OpenAI’s AI models. Rather than acting as a full computing device, they would allow users to interact with AI through voice commands, offering real-time assistance and responses while on the move.

By focusing on audio and voice-based interaction, OpenAI could position the earbuds as a practical extension of its existing software capabilities. This approach would also enable the company to observe how users interact with AI-powered hardware in everyday situations before developing more complex devices.

While OpenAI has not officially confirmed the plans, the Mint report suggested that the earbuds could serve as a stepping stone toward more advanced AI hardware in the future, reflecting a cautious and incremental approach to the company’s first consumer-facing product.

The report aligns with earlier coverage indicating that OpenAI’s initial hardware efforts would prioritise voice and ambient interaction over traditional screen-based experiences. The device is not expected to replace smartphones or laptops, but to complement them by offering contextual assistance throughout the day, suggesting that OpenAI’s hardware push may begin with audio-focused wearables such as AI-powered earbuds.

As reported, the more complex AI device—envisioned as a smartphone-like product capable of independent data processing—could face further delays due to shortages of high-bandwidth memory, which have driven up component and manufacturing costs. As a result, OpenAI may opt to release a simpler device in 2026 and postpone a more advanced version until supply constraints ease and production becomes more economical, following a common industry approach of introducing entry-level hardware before scaling up to more sophisticated products.