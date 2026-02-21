OpenAI plans smart speaker, explores AI glasses and lamp

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI is developing a new lineup of AI-powered consumer devices that could include a smart speaker, smart glasses and even a smart lamp.

More than 200 employees are currently working on the hardware project, people familiar with the plans told the publication. The first product expected to reach the market is a smart speaker, which could be priced between $200 and $300. However, the device is not likely to ship before February 2027, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The planned smart speaker is expected to include a built-in camera, allowing it to capture information about users and their surroundings. This feature would mark a step beyond traditional voice-only assistants, signaling OpenAI’s ambition to blend conversational AI with visual awareness.

The company has not publicly commented on the report.

In addition to the speaker, OpenAI is also exploring smart glasses, though mass production is unlikely before 2028, the report said. The move would place OpenAI in direct competition with major tech players racing to define the next generation of AI-powered wearables.

Meta has already found commercial success with its Ray-Ban smart glasses, which allow users to take photos, record videos and stream content using embedded cameras. Both Apple and Google are also reportedly developing their own smart glasses.

OpenAI formally entered the hardware space after acquiring io Products, a startup founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive, in a deal valued at $6.5 billion. The acquisition reflects OpenAI’s push to expand beyond software and capitalize on growing demand for physical AI devices and augmented reality experiences.

Industry analysts say OpenAI’s move into hardware could reshape how consumers interact with artificial intelligence, shifting it from screens and apps into everyday objects.

While timelines remain distant, the reported plans suggest OpenAI is positioning itself not just as a leading AI model developer, but as a future consumer electronics player aiming to rival Big Tech on its own turf.

News.Az