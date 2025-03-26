OpenAI predicts triple revenue growth, reaching $12.7 billion in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI anticipates a significant revenue increase, expecting to more than triple its earnings to $12.7 billion this year, fueled by the strong performance of its paid artificial intelligence software, according to an insider familiar with the company’s financial outlook.

The San Francisco-based company generated $3.7 billion in annual revenue last year, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal communications, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

OpenAI expects revenue will continue growing at a fast clip, more than doubling next year to $29.4 billion, the person said.

OpenAI declined to comment. The New York Times reported in September that OpenAI was eyeing revenue of $11.6 billion for 2025.

In the two-plus years since OpenAI introduced its ChatGPT chatbot, the company has rolled out a range of subscription offerings for consumers and businesses. In September, OpenAI said it hit 1 million paid users for the corporate versions of ChatGPT. More recently, the company added a $200 monthly ChatGPT Pro option, with access to its most advanced AI models. OpenAI is also mulling charging thousands of dollars a month for certain AI products.

While revenue is soaring, OpenAI is also confronting significant costs from the chips, data centers and talent needed to develop cutting-edge AI systems. OpenAI does not expect to be cash-flow positive until 2029, the person said, a year when it projects revenue will top $125 billion.

OpenAI is in talks to raise as much as $40 billion in a funding round led by SoftBank Group Corp. at a valuation of up to $300 billion, Bloomberg News reported in January. The company has also been in talks with regulators to restructure from a nonprofit into a more conventional for-profit public benefit corporation.

