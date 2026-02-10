SoftBank earnings seen boosted by OpenAI investment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan’s SoftBank Group is expected to report strong quarterly earnings driven largely by gains linked to its massive investment in artificial intelligence company OpenAI.

SoftBank invested more than $30 billion in OpenAI in 2025, giving it roughly an 11% stake. The company is also reportedly in talks to invest up to another $30 billion in a new funding round, increasing investor focus on how SoftBank will finance its growing AI commitments, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Analysts estimate SoftBank could record an investment gain of about $4.45 billion from one OpenAI investment tranche completed in December. Forecasts for SoftBank’s quarterly net income vary widely, with analyst estimates ranging from a gain of over 1 trillion yen to a potential loss, reflecting market uncertainty.

Because of its large exposure to OpenAI, SoftBank is increasingly viewed by investors as a public market proxy for the AI company. Some analysts warn this creates concentration risk if OpenAI’s valuation or growth expectations change.

To fund its AI strategy, SoftBank has already sold major assets, including shares in Nvidia and part of its stake in T-Mobile, and has increased borrowing levels. Analysts expect additional asset sales and debt issuance as the company continues to expand its AI investments.

Investors are closely watching SoftBank’s results and future funding plans, especially as global technology companies ramp up spending in the intensifying AI race.

News.Az