Opening of Zangazur Corridor is beneficial for entire region - Turkish Speaker

“We understand, value, and fully support the sensitivity of Azerbaijan in liberating its lands in the face of Armenia's 33-year occupation of Garabagh," Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT) Numan Kurtulmush said at the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament in Dublin, News.az reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan liberated its lands after the efforts of the international mediators did not yield any results: “Garabagh will be the land of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani nation until the end. Ensuring peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Garabagh is for the benefit of all the peoples of the region, primarily for these two countries. The opening of the Zangazur Corridor is not only the initiative of one country but is beneficial for the entire population of the region and we hope that this will be as such.”

