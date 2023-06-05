Opening of Zangezur corridor ‘important’ for regional countries, Azerbaijani ambassador tells official Peruvian newspaper

+ ↺ − 16 px

El Peruano, the official newspaper of Peru, has published an interview with Azerbaijani Ambassador Mammad Talibov.

During the interview, Ambassador Talibov provided detailed information about the ongoing Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, talks on a peace treaty and the current situation in the region, the Embassy of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The diplomat noted that during the Brussels talks, Armenia recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including that of the Karabakh region and eight enclaves that are still under occupation.

The Azerbaijani ambassador also emphasized the importance of unblocking all communications in the region, including the opening of the Zangezur corridor, for regional countries.

Ambassador Talibov underlined the inadmissibility of the presence of any illegal armed group on the territory of Azerbaijan. He pointed out that a border checkpoint was established on the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan in order to prevent Armenia from illegally transporting arms to Karabakh through the Lachin road.

During the interview, the diplomat also touched upon the issue related to the reintegration of Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, stating that they must respect Azerbaijan’s Constitution and laws.

As for Azerbaijan-Peru relations, Ambassador Talibov hailed the successful development of ties between the two countries. He noted that there is great potential for the further expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Peru in various areas. He added that the resumption of the work of Peru’s Embassy in Azerbaijan will give an important impetus to the development of mutually beneficial relations between the two friendly countries.

News.Az