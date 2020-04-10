Operational Headquarters appeals to Azerbaijani citizens wishing to return from Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has appealed to the Azerbaijani citizens who wish to return to the country from Russia, the Operational Headquarters told Trend on April 10.

Having closed their borders, a number of countries temporarily restricted entry and exit to their territory as part of the measures which are taken at the international level to prevent the widespread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

As a result of the suspension of regular flights by most countries since March 2020, an appeal was made for Azerbaijani citizens who are abroad and wish to return to the country. The Azerbaijani government ensured their return to the country by charter flights from Iran, Turkey, Russia, Italy, Hungary, and other countries.

