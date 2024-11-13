Oppenheimer initiates coverage of these 5 storage & infrastructure stocks
Oppenheimer analysts initiated coverage on five key storage and infrastructure stocks on Wednesday, offering insights into their growth potential within the industry, , News.Az reports citing Investing.
Rubrik was started at Perform, reflecting Oppenheimer’s view that Rubrik’s security-focused data storage strategy is well-positioned to benefit from the rising threat of data breaches and the shift to as-a-service platforms.
However, they stated: “We expect Rubrik to remain at an operating loss for the next three years and begin coverage on the sidelines until we have a clear line of sight to operating profitability four to six quarters out.”
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) received an Outperform rating with a $70 price target. Oppenheimer analysts are optimistic about Pure Storage's prospects in the expanding all-flash array market, driven by growing unstructured data from AI applications.
They noted that Pure Storage’s strong customer base and expanding storage-as-a-service offerings are positioned to generate significant margin improvement.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was also rated at Outperform, with an $80 target price. The company “is a beneficiary of the industry demand shift toward HyperConverged Infrastructure (HCI),” said Oppenheimer.
The firm also noted the company’s opportunity to capitalize on competitors like VMware (NYSE:VMW), which faces resistance due to recent price hikes. The report highlighted Nutanix’s position in data-driven AI applications, expecting consistent customer growth and margin gains.
For Commvault, Oppenheimer issued an Outperform rating with a $200 price target, pointing to its backup-as-a-service (BaaS) and disaster-recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) offerings. The firm praised Commvault's ability to address security concerns through its SaaS model, expecting it to see strong SaaS ARR growth over the next few years.
