Opposition figure Ferrer backs Venezuela-like US operation for Cuba

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cuban opposition leader José Daniel Ferrer, head of the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU), has said he would support a US operation in Cuba similar to the one that removed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro if Cuba’s communist leadership refuses to relinquish control.

"Cubans keep dying of hunger in prisons and on the streets, and they remain in power, oppressing and repressing the majority of the population," Ferrer, 55, said in an intervie with AFP. "Therefore, if there's a Venezuela-style operation to be celebrated, I will do so, as will many other Cubans, with great pleasure," News.Az reports.

Ferrer, who has been living in exile in Miami since last October, welcomes any negotiations between the Cuban government and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio -- himself a descendant of Cuban immigrants.

The founding leader of the Patriotic Union of Cuba dissident group -- who has spent more than 13 years in prison -- said that the talks are Washington's way of giving opportunities to Cuban authorities to transition to democracy without having to take "more forceful actions."

After a US military raid on Caracas saw the capture of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on January 3, Maduro's second-in-command Delcy Rodriguez was made interim president on the condition she would comply with Washington's demands -- including the end of oil sales to Cuba.

The administration of US President Donald Trump views such moves as a first step toward a democratic transition, something which Ferrer said could potentially work for his home nation as well.

"If it is necessary for Cuba to act in the Venezuelan style and for a figure like Delcy Rodriguez to emerge, and for political prisoners to be immediately released and see an end of repression, I would agree," he said. "But there would have to be a guarantee that these steps are necessary to hold free and fair elections."

When asked about Cuba's future, Ferrer told AFP that "the regime will not last more than five or six months" and hailed the pressure Washington has put on Cuba, including the oil blockade which as exacerbated severe fuel shortages on the island.

However, Ferrer thinks the most vulnerable Cubans need humanitarian aid -- such as food, medicine, and everyday necessities -- to survive this critical phase.

The opposition leader dreams of being able to hold free elections in Cuba soon enough, but he knows that the process "will not be easy after so many years under a dictatorship, without freedom or democracy."

One of the things that concerns Ferrer the most is the lack of coordination and disagreements within the opposition, although he hopes that, when the government finally falls, everyone will be able to work together.

"I'm optimistic enough, but I know that we have to work really hard so that optimism becomes a reality, not just a fanciful dream," he said.

News.Az