Opposition in Tbilisi block avenue near parliament for 9th evening in row

Opposition in Tbilisi block avenue near parliament for 9th evening in row
Supporters of the Georgian opposition again blocked Rustaveli Avenue in the center of Tbilisi near the parliament building on Friday, News.az reports citing TASS.

This has been happening for the ninth night in a row. Several hundred demonstrators are participating in the protest, but new activists continue to arrive.

