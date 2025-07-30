Oprah Winfrey refuse to open private Maui road during Hawaii tsunami evacuation? - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oprah Winfrey is facing online criticism over claims that she has not opened her private road connecting Wailea to Kula in Maui, Hawaii, as thousands of residents attempt to evacuate to higher ground amid a tsunami warning.

Videos circulating on social media show severe traffic jams across Maui and other parts of Hawaii as people flee low-lying areas. Some users allege that Oprah’s private road remains closed, which they say could help ease congestion and speed up evacuations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

BREAKING: Oprah HAS NOT opened her private road from Wailea to Kula, Hawaii, which would allow coastal folks to reach higher ground quickly, locals tell me



OPEN THE ROAD, @OPRAH!



Roads on Maui are GRIDLOCKED as people try to escape the incoming Tsunami



“I'm stuck with my… pic.twitter.com/UaPiDJpjqG — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 30, 2025

However, these claims have not been independently verified by media outlets, including Hindustan Times.

On social media, one user wrote, “Oprah won’t open her private road from Wailea to Kula, Hawaii, which would make it much easier for locals to get to higher ground. Massive Traffic in Maui with thousands trying to escape the massive Tsunami coming. Open the road Oprah.”

The situation has stirred controversy, but official confirmation about Oprah Winfrey’s involvement or decision regarding the private road remains unclear.

News.Az