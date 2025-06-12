Oracle shares climb on strong AI-fueled cloud revenue expectations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oracle (ORCL) shares jumped nearly 8% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company raised its annual revenue outlook, fueled by strong demand for its AI-powered cloud services.

The stock has risen nearly 6% so far this year as confidence in the software sector remained strong despite geopolitical tensions, even as analysts warn that U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs could undermine Big Tech's AI investments, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Earlier this year, Oracle, whose cloud offerings help companies build their AI infrastructure, announced a joint venture called Stargate to deliver large-scale computing capabilities to OpenAI.

"Oracle's once-stodgy image levels up to 'cloud-native mage,' and the competitive map now looks less like a classic three-player real time strategy and more like a battle-royale with everyone dropping in, looking for compute loot", said Michael Ashley Schulman, partner at Running Point Capital Advisors.

Oracle expects total revenue to be at least $67 billion for fiscal 2026, CEO Safra Catz said on a post-earnings call.

The Texas-based company's cloud services quarterly revenue rose 14% to $11.70 billion. Its overall revenue of $15.90 billion beat estimates of $15.59 billion.At least nine brokerages have raised their price target post-earnings.

Oracle trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, compared to rivals Microsoft (MSFT) at 31.34 and Amazon (AMZN) at 31.80, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Microsoft's stock has gained 12.16%, while Amazon's has decreased by 2.8% so far this year.

"ORCL has entered an entirely new wave of enterprise popularity that it has not seen since the Internet era in the late 90s," analysts at Piper Sandler added.

