Orban believes EU does not deserve a role in Ukraine settlement talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that the EU leadership has not earned a seat at the negotiating table with Russia and the US regarding Ukraine.

His comments came in response to a statement by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who, following phone talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, insisted that Europe and Ukraine should be included in any negotiations to resolve the conflict, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The statement was issued on behalf of the EU as well as France, Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain and the UK.

"This declaration is a sad testament of bad Brusselian leadership. While President Donald Trump and President Putin negotiate on peace, EU officials issue worthless statements. You can’t request a seat at the negotiating table. You have to earn it! Through strength, good leadership and smart diplomacy. The position of Brussels - to support killing as long as it takes - is morally and politically unacceptable," Orban wrote on X.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin's conversation with Trump on Wednesday lasted almost 90 minutes. They discussed the crisis in Ukraine, the Middle East and exchanging convicted nationals of the two countries. The Russian and US leaders agreed to maintain communication and arrange a face-to-face meeting.

News.Az