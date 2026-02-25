Orbán secures energy sites, alleges Ukraine plotting further moves

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Wednesday, Feb. 25, that he had ordered enhanced protection for Hungary’s critical energy infrastructure, claiming that Ukraine might be preparing "further" actions aimed at disrupting the country's energy system.

In a video statement cited by Hungarian outlet HVG, Orbán said he had convened the Defense Council, heard briefings from national security services and concluded that Kyiv, after what he described as an “oil blockade,” could attempt additional steps affecting Hungary’s energy network. He did not present evidence to substantiate the claim, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Troops, patrols, drone ban

Orbán said reinforcing protection would include deploying soldiers and additional equipment near energy facilities, while police would increase patrols around designated power plants, distribution stations and control centers.

He also announced a drone flight ban in Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg county, which borders Ukraine.

“Hungary cannot be blackmailed,” Orbán wrote in a Facebook post, accusing the Ukrainian government of exerting pressure on Budapest and Bratislava over energy supplies.

Druzhba pipeline dispute

Orban’s claims center on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which transports Russian crude oil to several Central European countries.

Russia struck infrastructure linked to the pipeline on Jan. 27, disrupting deliveries to Hungary and Slovakia. Budapest and Bratislava have accused Kyiv of politically blocking transit, while Ukraine has pointed to repeated Russian attacks on its own energy infrastructure as the root cause of disruptions.

Orbán has said Hungary could withhold support for certain European Union decisions benefiting Ukraine until oil flows are restored.

The remarks come a day after Orbán sharply criticized the idea of European funding for what he described as an “800,000-strong Ukrainian army,” arguing that it would not be in Hungary’s interest to have such a force “next door” and calling instead for a negotiated settlement with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in comments to Germany’s ARD, said he believed the European Union would find ways to move forward with planned financial assistance to Kyiv even if Budapest attempted to block it, and expressed hope that Orbán would not align himself with Moscow’s position.

Hungary is due to hold parliamentary elections next year, and Orbán’s government has increasingly framed energy security and relations with Ukraine as central domestic political issues.a

News.Az