Oregon’s freshman quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele to enter transfer portal after signing

Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele, one of Oregon football’s top signees from the Class of 2025, is reportedly entering the transfer portal just weeks after enrolling early.

Four-star incoming freshman quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele is expected to enter the portal this weekend, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The top recruit out of Hawaii flipped his commitment from California to Oregon on signing day and had already enrolled at UO, practicing with the Ducks in the lead-up to their Rose Bowl loss to Ohio State.The reason for Sagapolutele’s sudden transfer is unclear. Players from teams eliminated from the Jan. 1 bowl games have a five-day window to enter the portal, and that apparently includes brand new arrivals to college programs.Sagapolutele was the No. 9 quarterback and No. 88 overall player in the country according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, rated a four-star prospect by 247 but a five-star by other recruiting sites. He finished his high school career as the state of Hawaii’s all-time leading passer with 10,653 yards, surpassing former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel.Oregon also signed four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr. (California) from the 2025 class.

News.Az