Organization of services checked at Baku international airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chief of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service, Border Troops Commander, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev and Chairman of the State Customs Committee, Colonel General

Guliyev and Aliyev praised the execution of instructions stemming from the order (dated 20 April 2017), signed by President Ilham Aliyev on additional measures to accelerate the tourist flow to Azerbaijan on the eve of the upcoming international events in the country – the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games and Formula 1, APA reports.

They gave recommendations and specific instructions to strengthen the measures to ensure the border security in terms of a significant increase in the volume of passenger and freight traffic, as well as to accelerate and more efficiently organize border and customs controls for border crosses, vehicles and cargoes.

News.Az



News.Az