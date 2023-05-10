Organization of Turkic States commemorates Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev on his 100th birth anniversary

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) made a Twitter post on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The post reads: “We commemorate with respect, the National Leader of the Republic of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev on his 100th birth anniversary.”

