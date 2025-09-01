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Talent
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TSMC CEO C.C. Wei said the company’s biggest challenge remains a shortage of talent, while also expressing concern about water supplies in Taiwan as demand from the semiconductor industry continues to grow.12 Jun 2026-09:44
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Maja Chwalinska is a 24 year old Polish tennis player who entered the French Open ranked No. 114 in the world. While respected within tennis circles for her talent and perseverance, she arrived in Paris far from the list of title favorites.05 Jun 2026-05:45
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Taiwan has launched an investigation into 11 Chinese companies accused of illegally recruiting semiconductor and high-tech talent, as tensions with Beijing continue to shape the global technology landscape.30 Mar 2026-14:12
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Hollywood's top talent has been recognized with the most prestigious awards in the film industry, the Oscars.16 Mar 2026-20:15
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Tom Sandoval has responded after Simon Cowell pressed his buzzer during his America’s Got Talent quarterfinals performance, bluntly telling the Vanderpump Rules star that his act “did not sound good.”20 Aug 2025-09:13
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