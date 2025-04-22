Oscars to allow AI-assisted films to compete for major awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that films created with the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) will remain eligible for top honors at the Oscars.

The Academy issued new rules on Monday which said the use of AI and other digital tools would "neither help nor harm the chances of achieving a nomination".

Generative AI - which can create text, images, audio and video in response to simple text prompts - helped to produce some of the films awarded top industry accolades in March.

But the Academy said it would still consider human involvement when selecting its winners.

The Academy said its new language around eligibility for films made using generative AI tools was recommended by its Science and Technology Council.

Under further rule changes announced on Monday, Academy members must now watch all nominated films in each category in order to be able to take part in the final round of voting, which decides upon winners.

The use of AI in film became a hot topic after Adrian Brody took home the award for Best Actor for his role in The Brutalist at this year's Oscars ceremony in March.

The movie used generative AI to improve the actor's accent when he spoke Hungarian.

It then emerged similar voice-cloning technology was used to enhance singing voices in the Oscar-winning musical Emilia Perez.

The technology's ability to quickly alter or match the tone and style of an artist, or perform edits such as subtly changing someone's appearance, has helped it become more popular in the production of music and film.

But AI use remains controversial, and artists and actors have voiced concerns over the material used to train such tools and its impact upon their livelihoods.

News.Az