OSCE has never demonstrated unbiased stance on Azerbaijan – political scientist

OSCE has never demonstrated an unbiased stance on Azerbaijan, Yegana Hajiyeva, a political scientist and chairperson of the Institute of Young Democrats, told News.Az.

According to the political scientist, OSCE makes decisions based on several mechanisms.

“One of them is consensus. It is a mechanism for taking decisions based on consensus in the absence of valid objections from interested parties,” said Hajiyeva, describing the decision taken by the OSCE Ministerial Council to deploy a need assessment mission to Armenia as a ‘misuse of some mechanisms’.

She stressed that such a decision could be devastating for the OSCE. “Even in 2021, there were calls against the OSCE regarding the misuse of consensuses in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. Such cases will make the OSCE, which has already lost confidence in the international arena, even more mistrustful,” Hajiyeva added.

