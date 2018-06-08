OSCE holds monitoring on contact line of troops
OSCE has held a monitoring on the contact line of Armenian and Azerbaijani troops.
The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact, in the territory of Terter region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on June 8, ended with no incident.
