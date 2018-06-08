Yandex metrika counter

OSCE holds monitoring on contact line of troops

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
OSCE holds monitoring on contact line of troops

OSCE has held a monitoring on the contact line of Armenian and Azerbaijani troops.

The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact, in the territory of Terter region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on June 8, ended with no incident.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      