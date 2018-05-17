OSCE MG co-chairs to visit region next month

+ ↺ − 16 px

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (USA) and Stefan Visconti (France) will visit Armenia next month, said Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan, APA reported citing Armenian media.

“The co-chairs will visit Armenia in June. Government, as well as foreign minister has changed in Armenia. They will pay a familiarization visit,” Kocharyan noted.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs stated after the meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Paris on May 15 that they plan to hold talks with the new Armenian leadership in June.

It is not excluded that along with Armenia the co-chairs will also visit Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az