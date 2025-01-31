OSCE Minsk Group's dissolution will help normalize Baku-Yerevan relations, Russian MFA states

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to her, the Minsk Group terminated its activities precisely due to the fault of its French and American co-chairs."Despite their current mandate, they refused to contact the Russian co-chair without any consultations or communication. They did not even hold consultations within the OSCE framework, they simply refused to contact the Russian co-chair. They canceled the previously scheduled events. They have not yet voiced the reasons for this. Let me remind you that on October 6, 2022, a joint statement of the President of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of France, and the President of the Council of Europe was adopted in Prague. All this has led to the fact that the Minsk Group has lost its purpose. So, it is logical to abolish the post of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office together with the Minsk Group. Such an urgent measure is aimed at contributing to the long-awaited normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It seems to me that this is the position that needs to be taken," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman noted.

