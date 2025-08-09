OSCE ready to implement the August 8 Joint Declaration

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We welcome the August 8 Joint Declaration signed in Washington D.C., congratulate Armenia and Azerbaijan on this development, and commend President Donald Trump of the U.S.A. for his role in bringing it about,” the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said in a statement, News.Az reports.

According to the statement, the OSCE remains committed to all efforts aimed at bringing lasting peace and stability to both countries.

“The OSCE stands ready to fulfil its task for the implementation of the August 8 Joint Declaration,” it concluded.

News.Az