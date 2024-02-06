OTS mission to observe Azerbaijan’s presidential election in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The observation mission of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has begun work in Azerbaijan to monitor the presidential election scheduled for February 7, News.Az reports citing the "Election-2024" Independent Media Center.

The mission, headed by OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev, includes officials from the organization’s secretariat, representatives of the Central Election Commissions (CECs) of member states and specialists from the OTS countries.

The OTS observers will also monitor the election in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The delegation's visit to Azerbaijan is scheduled until February 8.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order calling for a snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the snap presidential election.

News.Az