OTS Secretariat has delivered a donation of humanitarian aid for earthquake victims

On 13 February 2023 the delegation of the OTS Secretariat has delivered a donation of humanitarian aid to the Aid Coordination Center in Istanbul. The aid packages containing essential items such as food, housing materials, and warm clothes will be handed to the regions devastated by the recent earthquake. In response to the disaster, the Secretariat has already supplied the quake-ravaged regions with financial aid through AFAD, News.az reports.

This week, a delegation led by the Secretary General, H.E. Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, will travel to the quake-stricken districts of Türkiye to obtain a better knowledge of the situation on the ground and of the support made by the OTS member and observer states.

The Secretary General and the delegation will meet with relevant state authorities and the affected people to discuss current relief operations and identify any further needs. In addition, they will review the current situation and provide recommendations for how the OTS and its member and observer states might give the most effective assistance in the following days, weeks, and months.

