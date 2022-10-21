OTS Secretary General awarded Azerbaijan’s “Friendship Order”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding the “Dostlug Order” (Friendship Order) to Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev, News.Az reports.

Under the order, Amreyev has been awarded the Order for his fruitful activity as Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, as well as for his outstanding service to the development of partnerships between Azerbaijan and the member states of the organization.

News.Az