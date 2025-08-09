OTS Secretary General praises signing of Joint Declaration by Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I welcome the signing of the Joint Declaration by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, and the signing as a witness by the President of the United States on the outcomes of their meeting on 8 August 2025 in Washington D.C., United States of America,” said Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev in a statement, News.Az reports.

“I strongly support the initialing of the agreed-upon text of the Agreement on Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, as well as the signing of the joint appeal to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on the closure of the OSCE’s Minsk Process and related structures by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of both countries.

This historical development marks a significant milestone towards the establishment of lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in the South Caucasus region and beyond,” the Secretary General emphasized.

