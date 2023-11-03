OTS supports normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Organization of Turkic States (OTS) reaffirms support for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of mutual recognition of and respect for each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of internationally recognized borders, says the final declaration adopted at the 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States under the motto “Turk Time”, News.az reports.

The OTS heads of state stressed the need to capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the development of multimodal transport routes, with a specific focus on the Middle Corridor, considering the importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway Line, as well as the transport communications connecting the East Zangezur Economic region and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Republic of Azerbaijan, China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan- Turkmenistan – Iran and Termez-Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway lines.

News.Az