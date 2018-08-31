Otto Hauser: Angela Merkel's visit to Baku will encourage progress in German-Azerbaijani relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

“German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to Azerbaijan will encourage progress in the bilateral relations between Germany and Azerbaijan,” said Honorary

He said the visit brought the two countries even closer to each other, AzerTag reports. Hauser described the German Chancellor’s visit as a good basis for the development of economic cooperation between the two countries.

He said that this visit also paved the way for continuing cooperation in the field of vocational education. Hauser noted that the German government plans to advance project implementation in this regard involving him and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev.

"After the construction of a vocational school in Sumgayit, we should embark on training teachers," said the Honorary Consul. He mentioned that these training could also be held in Germany.

