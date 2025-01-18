Outgoing US ambassador commends partnership with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S.-Azerbaijani partnership has produced remarkable prosperity and set the foundations for a cleaner, sustainable future, the outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Baku, Mark Libby, in his farewell message.

"We have advanced economic wellbeing. From the Contract of the Century 30 years ago, to COP29 last year, to ongoing U.S. support for small business, farmers, and women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan, the U.S.-Azerbaijani partnership has produced remarkable prosperity and set the foundations for a cleaner, sustainable future," he said, News.Az reports.The ambassador emphasized that the U.S. has channeled vast amounts of resources to combat the landmine threat in Azerbaijan."Together we have made Azerbaijani people safer. The Embassy has devoted millions of dollars to remove landmines that threaten Azerbaijani lives daily. And my colleagues and I have showed U.S. respect for the principle of territorial integrity by paying official visits throughout Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territory. Every day, naysayers try to sow doubt with false conspiracy narratives, but our deeds speak louder than their words," he said."We have seen huge growth in people-to-people ties. Through the rapid expansion of Azerbaijani students studying in the United States, Embassy programs to teach English to Azerbaijani displace by conflict and other disadvantaged populations, together we have proven that the friendship between our peoples is durable and growing. This, more than anything else, gives me great hope for the future of our relationship," the diplomat noted."Thank you, Azerbaijan, for hosting my family and me. Thank you, Azerbaijan, for your hospitality and creative vitality. Danusia and I will miss this wonderful country and we sincerely wish the Azerbaijani people happiness and prosperity in the years to come," he added.

