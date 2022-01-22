Over 10 injured as M6.6 quake hits southwestern, western Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 rattled southwestern and western Japan early Saturday, leaving more than 10 injured amid strong shaking but no tsunami waves were triggered, the weather agency and local authorities said, News.Az reports citing Kyodo News.

The focus of the quake under the Pacific Ocean was within a zone off Japan's coast where it is predicted that a massive earthquake and ensuing tsunami could occur in the future. Saturday's quake had a magnitude lower than 6.8, the standard for the government to hold an extraordinary expert meeting to evaluate an earthquake.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said it will discuss whether the latest quake was connected in any way with the one predicted at a regular monthly meeting.

The quake occurred at around 1:08 a.m. with the focus at a depth of 45 kilometers, logging upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Miyazaki and Oita prefectures on the country's southwestern main island of Kyushu.

