Over 10 million barrels of Iranian oil exit Gulf since US blockade: Monitor

Over 10 million barrels of Iranian oil exit Gulf since US blockade: Monitor

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Energy analytics firm Vortexa announced that more than 10 million barrels of Iranian oil were shipped out of the Gulf following the imposition of a U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to the firm, it tracked 34 movements of sanctioned and Iran-linked tankers entering and leaving the Gulf in the week after the blockade was introduced.

The data, cited by Associated Press, showed 19 outbound and 15 inbound vessel movements between April 13 and Monday.

Of the outbound traffic, six shipments were confirmed to be carrying Iranian crude oil, accounting for approximately 10.7 million barrels, Vortexa said in a statement shared with the AP.

However, it remains unclear whether all of the exported oil successfully reached international markets.

News.Az