Over 100 gang members killed in Haiti police operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 100 gang members were killed in Haiti during a 48-hour police operation utilizing unmanned aerial vehicles.

The drone strikes targeted gang-controlled areas across different parts of the capital Port-au-Prince, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

At least 100 gang members died and many others sustained injuries as a result of the operations.

Authorities have not issued an official statement regarding the operation. However, the National Network for the Defense of Human Rights confirmed that the police action took place.

Police continue operations at multiple locations, reports indicate.

Haiti faces a severe security crisis with armed gangs controlling large portions of territory. The United Nations Integrated Office for Haiti reported that 1,617 people were killed and 580 others sustained injuries in violent incidents during the first three months of this year alone.

The casualties resulted from clashes involving armed gangs, self-defense groups, unorganized civilians and security forces, according to UN data.

News.Az