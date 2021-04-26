Over 100 landmines neutralized in liberated Azerbaijani lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 90.8 hectares of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation were cleared of mines last week, the Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan said on Monday.

According to the agency, some 82 anti-personnel and 18 anti-tank mines, as well as 79 unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized in the liberated territories from April 19 through April 24.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan has started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

