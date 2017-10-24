Yandex metrika counter

Over 14 families left homeless due to explosion in Armenian village

  • World
  • Share
Over 14 families left homeless due to explosion in Armenian village

A large fire broke out yesterday evening in Norapat village of the Armavir Province of Armenia, leaving more than 14 families homeless.

The Operational Management Center of the Rescue Service received a call at around 10pm that there was a large fire in the village’s former court building, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

Five fire brigades as well as response and operative teams were dispatched to the scene. At 11:16pm, a greater degree of complexity of the fire was declared, and three more fire brigades were dispatched.

The two-story building completely turned into ashes.

Those who had assembled in the vicinity were saying that there was a strong explosion, after which a fire had broken out, News.am reported.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injuries.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      