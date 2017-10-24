Over 14 families left homeless due to explosion in Armenian village

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large fire broke out yesterday evening in Norapat village of the Armavir Province of Armenia, leaving more than 14 families homeless.

The Operational Management Center of the Rescue Service received a call at around 10pm that there was a large fire in the village’s former court building, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

Five fire brigades as well as response and operative teams were dispatched to the scene. At 11:16pm, a greater degree of complexity of the fire was declared, and three more fire brigades were dispatched.

The two-story building completely turned into ashes.

Those who had assembled in the vicinity were saying that there was a strong explosion, after which a fire had broken out, News.am reported.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or injuries.

News.Az

News.Az