Over 140 mines defused in liberated Azerbaijani territories last week: ANAMA

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from 3 to 8 October, as many as 92 anti-personnel and 54 anti-tank mines, as well as 458 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, about 316 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.

