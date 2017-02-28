Yandex metrika counter

Over 1,700 kilograms of hashish seized in Turkey

  • World
  • Share
Over 1,700 kilograms of hashish seized in Turkey

Anti-drug operations in southeast Diyarbakir province aim to hit terror financing, according to governor's office.

A total of 1,787 kilograms (3,940 pounds) of hashish was seized during security operations in southeastern Turkey’s Diyarbakir province Monday, the governor's office said in a statement Tuesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

An anti-drug operation has been launched in the province’s Kocakoy district in an effort to curtail terror financing, it said.

Kocakoy gendarme, district gendarmerie command and anti-organized crime division teams found powdered hashish hidden inside three metal barrels in Gokcen, Gozebasi and Tepecik villages, it said, adding that a suspect was also arrested in the operation.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015. The civilian casualties include several women and children.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      