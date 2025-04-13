Over 20 Ukrainians were killed in a Palm Sunday ballistic missile strike carried out by Russia

Russian and Ukrainian diplomats have traded accusations of breaching the tentative ceasefire brokered by the United States, News.Az informs via Fox News.

A Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian city killed more than 20 people as civilians gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday, officials said.

Two Russian ballistic missiles struck the city of Sumy at around 10:15 a.m., according to Ukrainian officials. Images from the city show a building blasted to rubble, vehicles on fire in a street and several bodies on the ground.

"On this bright Palm Sunday, our community has suffered a terrible tragedy," Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar said in a statement on social media. "Unfortunately, we already know of more than 20 deaths."

An initial investigation determined at least 21 people were killed in the attack, the Prosecutor General's Office said. At least 83 others were injured, including seven children, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko wrote on social media.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on social media that rescue efforts were ongoing after the Russian missiles hit the city’s residential buildings, schools and cars on the street.