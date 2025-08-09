Over 200 arrested at Palestine Action ban protest

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 200 people have been arrested during a demonstration in London in support of the proscribed group Palestine Action, according to police.

Scores of people simultaneously unveiled handwritten signs with the same message "I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action" at the protest, organised by Defend Our Juries at Westminster's Parliament Square, News.Az reports citing BBC.

The government proscribed the group in July under the Terrorism Act of 2000, making membership of or support for it a criminal offence, punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

With the protest still ongoing, the Metropolitan Police said anyone there who held a placard expressing support for the group "was either arrested or is in the process of being arrested".

Footage from the square showed officers moving among the protesters, who were mainly seated on the ground, and speaking to them before leading them away.

On X, the Met Police said about 500 to 600 people were in Parliament Square when the protest began, but that "many were onlookers, media or people not holding placards in support of Palestine Action".

It said by 15:40 BST it had arrested 200 people for supporting a proscribed organisation "with more to follow", and a further four arrests had been made for assaults on police officers.

Protesters whose details could be confirmed during processing were bailed with conditions not to attend any further protest in support of Palestine Action.

People who refused to give their details or whose identities could not be verified were taken into custody.

The protest comes just days after the first three people to be charged with supporting the group in England and Wales were named.

When it announced the protest, Defend Our Juries said: "Together, in numbers, we will stand against UK complicity in Israel's genocide."

As well as the protest by Palestine Action, two marches have been organised by Palestine Coalition and pro-Israeli group Stop the Hate and will be held on consecutive days in central London.

The Metropolitan Police said it had drawn officers in from other forces to help form a "significant policing presence" in the capital as it faces a busy weekend.

News.Az