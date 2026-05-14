Over 200 injured in Chad oil depot fire

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More than 200 people were injured in a major fire that erupted Tuesday night at a large fuel depot in Abeche, the capital of Chad's eastern Ouaddai province, authorities said Wednesday.

The casualty figures were released during a visit to the disaster area by Chadian Deputy Prime Minister Limane Mahamat and several government members, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Abdoulmahmoud Chine, health delegate of Ouaddai province, told the visiting delegation that 206 people injured in the incident were being treated at various health facilities in the city, while 53 others remained under medical observation.

Several victims were already showing encouraging signs of improvement, he added.

Mahamat and his delegation visited the victims at local hospitals to express their sympathy and support. He instructed local authorities to relocate all fuel depots within the city to areas outside the city limits within 10 days.

News.Az